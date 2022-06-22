Court Slams $500,000 Compensation On American Actor, Bill Cosby Over Sexual Assault

Huth, now 64, testified that Cosby forced her to perform a sexual act on him at the Playboy Mansion at the venue.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 22, 2022

A jury, on Tuesday, ruled that American actor and comedian, Bill Cosby, sexually assaulted a woman, Judy Huth in 1975, when she was 16-year-old.
In the lawsuit filed in December 2014, Huth claimed the 84-year-old, who was 37 at that time, invited her to a bedroom, and kissed and groped her without consent.
In its verdict, the jury ordered the comedian to pay the woman $500,000 in damages for emotional distress from the incident
Meanwhile, the reviled former icon, once known as “America’s Dad,” didn’t testify or appear in Los Angeles County Court during the trial but had denied sexual contact with Huth in a sworn deposition in 2015 that was played for jurors.
Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, told The Post that the comedian plans to file an appeal on the $500,000 judgement.
This comes a year after the comedian walked free from prison after his sexual assault conviction was thrown out.
More than 50 women accused him of multiple sexual assaults over nearly five decades.

saharareporters, new york

