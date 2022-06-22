Imo Senator Joins Peter Obi In Labour Party, Bauchi Colleague Dumps APC, Joins NNPP

Senator Haliru Dauda Jika representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday announced resignation of membership of the party.

Also, the Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Francis Ezenwa Onyewusi, announced his defection from the party.



Whereas the now former APC Senator, Jika joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), his PDP counterpart, Onyewusi joined the Labour Party with former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as the presidential candidate.

According to the two senators, their decision was based on injustice and inequity being practiced in their former political parties.

They noted that the high level of injustice and inequity by the two major political parties in the country made them fail the primary elections in their respective states.

The decision of the two senators was announced on the Senate floor on Wednesday by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan during the plenary.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling APC and the main opposition PDP have been witnessing exodus of their members to NNPP, Labour Party and few other political parties.

Recently, Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita representing Katsina North, Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau representing Bauchi South, and Senator Francis Alimikhena representing Edo North, left the APC, while amongst others, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Senatorial District recently dumped the party.