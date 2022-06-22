Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Embarks On Another Trip To Rwanda

President Muhammadu Buhari, infamous for frivolous foreign trips, will be travelling to Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

This was stated by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, adding that the meeting is slated for June 20 to 26.

The presidential spokesperson said Buhari would join other leaders to participate in discussions focused on the progress and prosperity of the more than two billion people living in the 54 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the pacific that make up the Commonwealth.



He further said Buhari is scheduled to deliver remarks at the high-level session of Malaria and neglected tropical diseases summit and participate in an intergenerational dialogue for youth.

The statement reads: “The theme for CHOGM 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,’ and the Heads of Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development,” the statement reads.

“President Buhari will attend the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

“The leaders are expected to consider a range of topical issues including post COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, poverty reduction, youth entrepreneurship and employment, trade and food security.

“Prior to this, the Nigerian delegation drawn from the public, private and youth organisations participated in four forums covering youth, women, business and civil society; and will engage in ministerial meetings and several side events.”

“President Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral talks with some leaders from the Commonwealth countries,” he said.

The president will be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, budget and national planning; Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health; Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of Environment, and Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Others in the president’s entourage are; Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Buhari will return to Nigeria on June 26.