Money Collected From Potential Members Used For Uniforms, Kits, Others – Peace Corps Denies Corruption Allegations, Says It’s Not Under Investigation

The Peace Corps of Nigeria has said the organisation and its founder, Ambassador Dickson Akoh, are not under any criminal investigation or facing trial anywhere in the world.

Jessica Nwakonobi, spokesperson of the organisation, added that its leadership is ready to be investigated by any anti-corruption agency or face trial if it has skeletons in its closet.



SaharaReporters had reported how some youths vowed to drag Akoh before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged fraudulent activities under his watch.

The youths also threatened to mobilise a 22-million-man protest against him, accusing him of defrauding them by misrepresenting the status of the organisation.

They had claimed that millions of youths were caught up in the web of extortion and exploitation during their bid to join the Peace Corps of Nigeria as they were made to believe they were being recruited into a statutory paramilitary outfit belonging to the government.

In messages shared on the social media groups, the aggrieved peace corps members said they are ready to recover the money they paid to join the organisation, which is N60,000 each.

“We were made to pay N60,000 each as fees before being invited for training. People only get invited after they have made the payment, which forced us to part with the money,” a former member of the Peace Corps of Nigeria had told SaharaReporters.

Reacting, the spokesperson of the organization said recruitment form was sold at the rate of N1,500.

She added that intending members were also asked to pay N50,000 uniforms and kits, accommodation for period of one-month, medical care for one-month, honorarium for guest lectures, training materials, t-shirts and faz cap and others.

The statement read, “At this juncture, I make bold to state without any fear of contradiction that neither the organisation nor Prof. Akoh is under any criminal investigation or facing trial anywhere in the world. Also the organisation and its leadership are ever ready to be investigated by any anti- corruption Agency or face any form of trial for the umpteenth time as it has no skeletons in its closet.

“On the allegation of fraud exploitation of the youth, its pertinent to say that the source of income for the organisation, which include: Membership Enlistment Fee, Annual Development Fee, ID Card Renewal Fee etc, being paid by bona fide members of the Corps are clearly spelt out in Article 21(1a), page 33 of the enabling Constitution of the Corps as incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 19990, CAP C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. (2004). The core mandate of the Corps include: To Develop, Empower and Provide Gainful Employment for the Youth in other to Facilitate Peace, Volunteerism, Community Services, Neighborhood Watch and Nation Building.

“This phantom veil, wild and unsubstantiated allegation has been subjected to thorough investigation by Nigeria Police and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, both of which gave organization a clean bill of health. Extract of the investigation report by the Nigeria Police, after a painstaking enquiry nationwide on the directive of the Presidency revealed, and i quote “Discreet Police Enquires conducted on the activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (formerly known as international peace Corps) among other things, to ascertain the legality of its existence, its activities and motives, its formation as well as the identity of its promoters, did not reveal any negative motive or threat to the security.”

“Similarly, at the instance of the Presidency, the Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission yet again conducted a thorough investigation into the activities of the Corps.

“The report went further and I quote “it has therefore become necessary that the Ministry, being the supervising Agency of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, put a notice about the N40,000 collected by the Corps from all new intending members, for what the money actually is, a ‘voluntary donation’, and is by no means mandatory. This we believe will clear the air concerning this payment.”

“To give credence to the preceding paragraph, there is an avalanche of judgement in the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which vindicated the organization and its leadership of any wrong doing. Particularly, the landmark judgment of the then Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justices I. N. Auta in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/232/2010, Hon. Justice Sylvanus Chinedu Oriji in a Suit No: FCT/HC/M/1169/2010, Hon. Justice E. S. Chukwu ina Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/481/12 and the most recent, Hon. Justice G. O. Kolawole in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/176/2017 upholds the legality and activities of the Corps. Furthermore, the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division in Appeal No: CA/OW/171/2016 on Friday 13th April, 2019 yet again delivered a landmark judgment in favour of the Organisation and its leadership in an appeal filed by the Department of State Services.

“It is imperative to inform the general public that the PCN does not bear arms. Its process of recruitment and training the youth is open and transparent. The corps notifies and invites relevant Government Ministries/Agencies, Religious Institutions and Paramilitary Agencies to deliver lectures on topical issues and border on building the capacity of the youths for self-reliance and nation building. Worthy of note, is that all the training programmes take place in government-owned facilities such as the NYSC Orientation Camps, Youth Development Centers and public schools.”