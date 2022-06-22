Nigerian Army Intercepts 72 Explosives Materials, Chargers, Ammunition In Cross River

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2022

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said that it intercepted a Toyota Camry car laden with assorted explosives and ammunition in Cross River State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in statement, said its troops of 13 Brigade under the command of 82 Division intercepted the car which was en route Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in the state.

Nwachukwu, who did not disclose whether the driver of the vehicle was arrested or killed, said the incident happened on Tuesday.

According to him the troops attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. They however, on reasonable suspicion opened fire on the tyres of the vehicle and demobilised it.

The statement partly read, "Troops of 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday 21 June 2022, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, laden with assorted ammunition while en route Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.

"Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. The driver’s recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilising it.

"A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition. Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.

"Members of the public are please urged to continue to support our troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country."

