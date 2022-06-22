Nigerian Law School Student Faces Disciplinary Action For ‘Drinking Water Directly From Bottle’ During Dinner

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 22, 2022

The Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School is currently investigating a student for drinking water from a bottle at a law dinner.
The investigation could end with the school management suspending him, SaharaReporters gathered.


According to a viral query letter sent by the authorities, the student violated Rule 6 (29) of the Code of Conduct for Students of the Nigeria law school on dinner etiquette and manners.
“It has been reported to the director and head of academics on June 16, 2022 that while Law Dinner was ongoing in the Dinning Hall, you were found putting a bottle of water in your mouth when a glass cup was on your table,” the letter signed by one Fagbemi Charles-Titilayo for the Director and Head of Academics read.
“Consequently, you are requested to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for violating Rule 6 (29) of the Code of Conduct for Students of the Nigeria law school on dinner etiquette and manners.
“Your explanation, of any should be forwarded to the Director and Head of Academics within 24 hours on receipt of this letter.”

