Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months

SSANU and NASU started their agitation with a 14-day warning strike in Nigerian universities on Sunday, March 27, 2022, but that was later extended.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2022

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Educational Institutions (NASU) have extended their ongoing strike by another two months.

The Joint Action Committee of the two unions, in a statement dated April 21st, 2022, by the National President, SSANU, Comrade Mohammed H. Ibrahim and General Secretary, NASU, Prince Peter A. Adeyemi respectively, informed members that the strike has been extended by one month.

The statement said it was unfortunate that the government had remained indifferent to the demands of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU.

For instance, it was extended by one month in April.

“Deriving from the feedback received from our branches in respect of the resolutions conducted which supported fully the ongoing strike and other actions taken by the leadership of JAC, this is to inform members that the strike has been extended by one month to commence on midnight of Sunday, 24th April 2022, pending when the Federal government would have change of heart and be favourably disposed to our demands as highlighted in our letters dated March 1st, 2022, to the representative of the government, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment,” a statement had read.

However, in a statement signed by the National President, SSANU, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, and General Secretary, Mr. Peter Adeyemi on Wednesday, the unions informed their members that the strike has been again extended by two months.

The statement partly read, “In view of the fact that government is still a long way from effectively resolving the issues in contention, it is only expedient that we allow the process to be fully concluded before directing the end of the strike. Consequently, you are hereby informed that the strike has been extended by two months, within which we are hoping that all the contentious issues would have been effectively laid to rest. The two-month extension is with effect from Friday, June 24, 2022.’’

SaharaReporters, New York

