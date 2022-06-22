Oyo State Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Shuns Lawmakers, Fails To Respond To Allegations

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has shunned the state House of Assembly by refusing to respond to the five-count allegations levied against him by the lawmakers.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Oyo State House of Assembly commenced the process to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Olaniyan.

The process was initiated during a plenary session last Wednesday.

It was gathered that this was after the reading of a 5-point petition and notice of allegations against the deputy governor at the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin.

According to a copy of the petition dated June 9, 2022, seen by SaharaReporters, the lawmakers accused Olaniyan of gross misconduct, abuse of power, financial recklessness, abandonment of office/official duty, insubordination and other offences.

The petition, which was addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, was signed by 24 lawmakers.

Hence, the Speaker instructed the Clerk of the House, Mrs Yetunde Awe to write the deputy governor mandating him to respond to the allegations within seven days, which elapsed on Tuesday (yesterday).

However, Daily Post gathered that the deputy governor is yet to respond to the allegations.

This was confirmed by close sources to the deputy governor and some of the lawmakers who noted that the deputy governor did not respond to the allegations within the seven-day period.

“We did not see the deputy governor. As at today (Wednesday), we have not seen him,” the source said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Kazeem Olayanju, said only the deputy governor could confirm if he had responded to the allegations or not.

“You can only confirm that from him. You can call me back in the next few hours. Presently, we are not in Ibadan. We will come back next week. We will call a press conference. Like I said earlier, the deputy governor is the one that is in the best position to answer your question," he told Daily Post.