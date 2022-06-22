Oyo State Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Shuns Lawmakers, Fails To Respond To Allegations

The Oyo State House of Assembly had commenced the process to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Olaniyan.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2022

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has shunned the state House of Assembly by refusing to respond to the five-count allegations levied against him by the lawmakers.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Oyo State House of Assembly commenced the process to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Olaniyan.

The process was initiated during a plenary session last Wednesday.

It was gathered that this was after the reading of a 5-point petition and notice of allegations against the deputy governor at the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin.

According to a copy of the petition dated June 9, 2022, seen by SaharaReporters, the lawmakers accused Olaniyan of gross misconduct, abuse of power, financial recklessness, abandonment of office/official duty, insubordination and other offences.

The petition, which was addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, was signed by 24 lawmakers.

Hence, the Speaker instructed the Clerk of the House, Mrs Yetunde Awe to write the deputy governor mandating him to respond to the allegations within seven days, which elapsed on Tuesday (yesterday).

However, Daily Post gathered that the deputy governor is yet to respond to the allegations.

This was confirmed by close sources to the deputy governor and some of the lawmakers who noted that the deputy governor did not respond to the allegations within the seven-day period.

“We did not see the deputy governor. As at today (Wednesday), we have not seen him,” the source said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Kazeem Olayanju, said only the deputy governor could confirm if he had responded to the allegations or not.

“You can only confirm that from him. You can call me back in the next few hours. Presently, we are not in Ibadan. We will come back next week. We will call a press conference. Like I said earlier, the deputy governor is the one that is in the best position to answer your question," he told Daily Post.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Voting Peter Obi Is Like Throwing Our Votes Away—Ekweremadu Explains Why South-East Will Support PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi’s ‘Obidient Movement’ Will Turn To ‘Disobidient Movement’ After 2023 Elections, They Only Exist On Social Media – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Redeemed Church Begins ‘High-Level’ Drive For Members In All Parishes To Get Voter Cards, PVCs, Donates Buildings For Registration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate To Screen Buhari’s Nominees To Replace Akpabio, Nwajiuba, Other Ex-Ministers Wednesday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy How Buhari's 2015 Delay In Constituting Cabinet, Border Closure, Other Policies Worsened Inflation— Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Voting Peter Obi Is Like Throwing Our Votes Away—Ekweremadu Explains Why South-East Will Support PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC And Cletus Ibeto's Case Stalled, Adjourned To July 11 Over Disagreement On Out-Of-Court Settlement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Fulani Men In Police Uniforms’ Kidnap Catholic Worshippers in Enugu Pilgrims Centre
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Medical Student Stranded In Cuba Since 2020, Says Federal Scholarship Board Tossing Him Up And Down After Failing To Pay His Stipends
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Abduct Nigerian Soldier’s Wife, Six Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Why Nigerians Are Experiencing Second Fuel Scarcity In 4 Months – Petroleum And Natural Gas Union President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Activist, Akume Accuses Justice Ityonyiman Of Bias In Case Involving Benue Governor, Ortom, Seeks Neutral Judge
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi’s ‘Obidient Movement’ Will Turn To ‘Disobidient Movement’ After 2023 Elections, They Only Exist On Social Media – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Redeemed Church Begins ‘High-Level’ Drive For Members In All Parishes To Get Voter Cards, PVCs, Donates Buildings For Registration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Police, Hisbah Commander Allegedly Steals 2022 Hajj Slots For Family Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad