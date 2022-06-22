Peter Obi’s ‘Obidient Movement’ Will Turn To ‘Disobidient Movement’ After 2023 Elections, They Only Exist On Social Media – APC Chieftain

According to him, PDP will not be a stumbling block to the APC in 2023.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2022

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not hope to secure the votes of Nigerians but to hack the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2023 general elections.

“PDP is nothing to talk about as far as the 2023 general election is concerned, although we are watching them keenly based on their past records because we already know their plans and what they are banking on are their Dubai connections and Hushpuppy strategies,” he said.

Nabena called on the INEC to protect its server as “The only hope for the PDP is to hack the INEC server, not the votes of Nigerians to win the election”.

“You can see practically that even in the recent governorship election in Ekiti State, PDP lost its usual second place and I doubt if it can regain that second position anymore in the coming 2023 general elections,” Nabena said.

Nabena also mocked supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, saying that the “so-called Obedient movement” only exists on social media.

The APC former Deputy National Publicity Secretary who spoke with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the Obedient Movement would cease to exist when Obi loses in the 2023 presidential election.

“I can tell you that the so-called ‘Obidient movement’ only exists on social media and after the coming elections, they will naturally turn to ‘disobidient movement’, and later obituary because the movement will naturally vamoose,” he said.

