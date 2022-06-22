Qatar Government Bans Sex During World Cup For Players, Fans, Says Violators Risk Seven Years In Jail

The country prohibits anyone from having sex outside of marriage, and World Cup fans are by no means exempted from this.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 22, 2022

The Qatar government has banned sex-outside-marriage by players and fans during the forthcoming 2022 World Cup Tournament and prescribed seven years’ imprisonment for anyone who is found guilty of the directive.
The country prohibits anyone from having sex outside of marriage, and World Cup fans are by no means exempted from this.


Qatar also has a strict “no drinking in public” law; moreover, the country prohibits anyone from being publicly intoxicated.
Public affection between men and women is also a crime, and one is not to wear excessively revealing clothing in public.
The World Cup is football’s global celebration, but the rules in Qatar could be very strict.
Meanwhile, a police source was quoted in the British press saying that “sex is not the order of the day, unless you come as a couple.”
“There will certainly be no one-night stands at this tournament. There will be no partying at all, really. Everyone has to keep a cool head, unless they want to risk going to jail. For the first time in the history of the World Cup, sex is banned. Fans need to be prepared.”
A few weeks ago, the Emir of Qatar explained that “everyone is welcome” at the tournament. “We don’t prevent anyone from coming to Doha with different backgrounds, different beliefs, Qatar is a very welcoming country.
“We have millions of people who come to visit our country and the World Cup is a great opportunity for people from different parts of the world to come and discover our culture,” said Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion NEC Was Wrong On New Foreign Policy Proposal
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Is Jonathan Goodluck A Toy Or Real President?
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Doctors’ Strike And The Politics Of Devaluing Human Lives
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Niger Deltans: Unfairly Vilified?
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Sports "VIP Movement"-Jonathan’s Plane Prevents Mourners From Attending Oshiomhole’s Wife Burial
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Sports PHOTONEWS OF THE DAY: Coca Cola Casual Workers Protest/ Erastus Akingbola Charged Again
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Anybody Labelling Us As Terrorists Should Visit Psychiatric Hospital – IPOB Slams Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Police, Hisbah Commander Allegedly Steals 2022 Hajj Slots For Family Members
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate To Screen Buhari’s Nominees To Replace Akpabio, Nwajiuba, Other Ex-Ministers Wednesday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Revokes Nigerian Socialite, Mompha’s Bail, Orders Immediate Arrest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army Intercepts 72 Explosives Materials, Chargers, Ammunition In Cross River
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Students' Union, NULASS Gives Lagos Government 15-Day Ultimatum, Threatens To Shut Down State Over Non-Payment Of Bursary
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy How Buhari's 2015 Delay In Constituting Cabinet, Border Closure, Other Policies Worsened Inflation— Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Meets Governor Wike In Port Harcourt Behind Closed Doors
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Will Be Safe If Buhari Confronts Killer Fulani Herdsmen With Same Obsession He Has For IPOB – Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Supreme Court Justices Deserve More, By Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo State Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Shuns Lawmakers, Fails To Respond To Allegations
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International About 1000 Persons Dead, Hundreds Injured As 'Powerful' Earthquake Hits Afghanistan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad