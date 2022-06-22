Russian Invasion: Medical, Dental Degrees From Ukraine In 2022 Won’t Be Accepted — Nigerian Council, MDCN

The Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (MDCN) has disclosed that Nigeria will not accept medical and dental degrees obtained from Ukrainian universities in 2022.This was stated by the medical union via its Twitter handle, citing the Russian invasion of the country since February 2022.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 22, 2022

The Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (MDCN) has disclosed that Nigeria will not accept medical and dental degrees obtained from Ukrainian universities in 2022.
This was stated by the medical union via its Twitter handle, citing the Russian invasion of the country since February 2022.


According to the tweet, “We wish to inform the General Public that Medical and Dental Degree Certificates issued by Medical Schools from Ukraine from 2022 will NOT be honoured by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria until when normal academic activities resume."
MDCN is the professional health regulatory agency for the professions of Medicine, Dentistry and Alternative Medicine in Nigeria.
The council explained that it took the decision due to the ongoing war in Ukraine that had affected physical classes in higher institutions in the country. 
Even though many of these schools have opted for online classes, the council ruled that it is against medical and dental programmes in Nigeria.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Council categorically states that online medical training done in any part of the world is short of acceptable standard and is not recognised by the MDCN,” the council added.



In March, SaharaReporters had reported that the Nigerian government received the first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine.


According to a tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the MaxAirLtd Flight VM602 evacuated Nigerians from Bucharest, Romania and landed in Abuja.


The passengers, numbering 416 from Romania, are mostly students who fled Ukraine into Romania amid the ongoing war between Russia and the Eastern European country.
Also, Nigerian airlines, Max Air and Air Peace, conducted other evacuation flights of Nigerians from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

 
