BREAKING: Nigeria’s Former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, Wife Charged With Attempting To Traffic A Child To UK For Organ Harvesting

The Metropolitan Police say the couple has been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 23.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 23, 2022

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka have been charged in the United Kingdom with conspiring to traffic a child to the European country for organ harvesting.

 

They are both charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

 

A statement from the police department noted, “The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

 

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

 

“As criminal proceedings are now underway, we will not be providing further details."

 

https://news.met.police.uk/news/two-people-charged-with-conspiracy-offences-linked-to-allegations-of-organ-harvesting-450143

 

However, the gender or the age of the child was not given nor was the location of the arrest disclosed.

 

 

 

 

Saharareporters, new York

