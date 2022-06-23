BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church

Adeleye disclosed this on Thursday while parading 71 suspects for crimes ranging from kidnapping to robbery and cultism.

Jun 23, 2022

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye says a number of suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in the State.

 

He said the command also recovered some items and a vehicle used by the suspected terrorists after the deadly attack.

 

Some terrorists on Sunday, June 5, 2022, attacked the church located on Owa-Luwa Street in Owo, the hometown of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving many parishioners dead and several others injured.

 

Akeredolu had put the number of persons that died during the attack at 40.

 

The massacre has since been condemned by Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and many state governors who have called for a probe into the attack.

 

The names and pictures of the victims were released by the church in the printed copy of the programme of events for their funeral service last Friday.

 

“We have arrested a number of those who perpetrated evil at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo,” Adeleye said.

 

“We have also recovered the vehicle they used last after the deadly operation. We have also recovered some of their weapons.

 

“They came on motorcycles and hijacked a Golf vehicle. We have successfully recovered the vehicle and will soon arrest all the killers.”

 

He added that the corps was collaborating with other security agencies in profiling the suspects before they are arraigned in court.

 

 

 

 

Saharareporters, new York

