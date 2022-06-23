Gunmen Attack Bayelsa Community, Kill Paramount Ruler, Community Development Chairman

Though the reason behind the killing has not been made known, the gory killing of the Paramount ruler and the CDC Chairman was attributed by some residents to the lingering chieftaincy dispute in the community.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 23, 2022

A Paramount ruler, Chief Francis Kolubo, and the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Samuel Oburo of Kalaba community in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have been killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

 

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was also revealed that they had opposed plans by some crude oil thieves to set up an oil theft camp in the area.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the deceased Paramount ruler was abducted from his palace on Sunday and taken to an unknown destination where he was dealt several machete blows.

He was said to have received a deep cut on the back of his neck, close to the spinal cord.

Meanwhile, the CDC chairman was dragged out of his house and brutally killed in his backyard.

A source in the community claimed that the traditional ruler had been at loggerheads with some prominent indigenes over a move to conduct an election that would produce a successor to the throne based on a 4-year rotational agreement.

 

It was gathered that all efforts to conduct an election after the Community Election Committee, ELECO had sold forms and screened two persons were frustrated by the deceased monarch.

He was also accused of securing a court injunction and state government directive stopping the election.

"It did not go down well with our people,” a source in the community said

 

When contacted, the spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, said the corpse of the monarch was found at Ikarama, a neighbouring community.

The police are investigating the incident, he added.

 

