Plateau Monarch Regains Freedom 3 Days After Abduction, ‘Payment Of Ransom’

The abductors of the paramount ruler of Panyam Community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, have released him three days after he was abducted.



The traditional ruler who was kidnapped by bandits on Sunday when the terrorists attacked his palace was reportedly freed on Wednesday night.

SaharaReporters gathered that a few hours after his abduction, his abductors contacted his family members and demanded a ransom of N150 million for his release.



However, it is not yet clear if a ransom was paid to secure his release and how much it was if it was paid.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the monarch’s release to The PUNCH on Thursday did not mention if a ransom was paid.



“Yes, he has been released. Thank you,” the police spokesperson said.



Similarly, the youth leader of the Panyam community, Philip Yakubu, who also confirmed Derwan’s release, said a ransom was paid to secure the release of the monarch but he did not know the amount.



“We are still dancing and singing. The Panyam community has been in a joyful mood since our district head was released last night. I’m not aware how much was paid to secure his release but I know a ransom was paid before the kidnappers agreed to release him,” Yakubu said.