Residents Panic As Hoodlums Invade Lagos Community, Five Killed In Two Months

June 23, 2022
News

The killings took place in different parts of the area in the last two months.

No fewer than 5 persons have died in the last two months in Lagos after suspected hoodlums from Adeleye and Orile Iganmu streets attacked Zion community.

Zion community comprises Zion Street, Orisha Street, Adedoyin Street and Araromi Street of Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area, Lagos.

SaharaReporters learnt that the hoodlums went on the rampage in the communities, leading to apprehension among the residents.

Some of those killed were identified as Ebifemi Temidayo, Michael, Habib, Tomisin, Baba Bolu (Bolu’s dad), Bro Moshood (aka Gombe), Baba Fawas (Fawas’ dad), and Akpan’s brother.

“There is an attack going on in our area in Lagos for the past two months now and police couldn't stop. A letter has been sent to the office of the Governor and Inspector General of Police and yet nothing has been done to stop it,” a resident of Zion told SaharaReporters.

“Over five people have lost their lives and many are injured already. On the 10th of March, 2022, information was gathered that the Adeleye Street 'Area Boys' (hoodlums) and Orile Iganmu Street Area Boys of Apapa Iganmu LCDA were gathering to attack Zion Community (which comprises Zion Street, Orisha Street, Adedoyin Street, and Araromi Street of Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos).

“A few days after, the Adeleye Street Boys attack Zion community with guns, cutlasses and heavy weapons. They looted shops, damaged properties and some residents were critically Injured.

“Immediately the Zion community leaders and stakeholders reported the incident to the Orile Iganmu Police Station and the DPO assured the community leaders that the culprit would be apprehended.

“Unfortunately, the Adeleye Street boys have been attacking Zion Community for the past three months now. Due to the gunshot fired by the Adeleye Street Boys, at least five lives of Zion Street residents were lost, properties were damaged and many were injured.

“The ‘boys’ who carried out the attack are still gaining access to Zion community while the police have not apprehended any suspect till this moment and gradually Zion Street is becoming a scary zone.”

