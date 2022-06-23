Taliban Seeks International Aid After Earthquake Kills Over 1,000 In Afghanistan

Doctors in the region noted that several children have also fallen victim to the incident, BBC reports.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 23, 2022

The Taliban-led government has appealed for international aid following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that rocked Afghanistan on Wednesday resulting in the death of over 1,000 people.

 

Doctors in the region noted that several children have also fallen victim to the incident, BBC reports.

While scores of persons have sustained injuries, unknown numbers remain buried in the rubble of ruined, often mud-built homes.

 

Afghanistan is in the midst of a humanitarian and economic crisis, the Taliban said sanctions imposed by western countries after the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces last year meant it was handicapped in its ability to deal with the disaster.

 

The country's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, pleaded with the international community and humanitarian organizations “to help the Afghan people affected by this great tragedy and to spare no effort."

 

The death toll climbed steadily as news of casualties filtered in from hard-to-reach areas in the mountains, and Akhundzada, warned it would probably rise further on Thursday.

 

Meanwhile, a senior Taliban official, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said the government “appreciated and welcomed” help that has been pledged by some other governments and relief agencies such as Médecins Sans Frontières and the Red Cross.

 

“The government sadly is under sanctions so it is financially unable to assist the people to the extent that is needed. The assistance needs to be scaled up to a very large extent because this is a devastating earthquake which hasn’t been experienced in decades," he added.

 

Meanwhile, international organizations such as the United Nations and European Union have noted their readiness to render assistance amid the deployment of health teams and supplies of medicine, food, trauma kits and emergency shelter to the quake zone.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

International ‘Women Must Be Able To Control Their Bodies’, Senator Cory Booker Knocks U.S. Supreme Court Judgment Ending Right To Abortion
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Four Killed As Russian Military Cargo Plane Crashes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International US Senate Passes First Gun Control Bill In Decades As Supreme Court Rules Americans Have Right To Carry Arms In Public
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International About 1000 Persons Dead, Hundreds Injured As 'Powerful' Earthquake Hits Afghanistan
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Elon Musk's Son Seeks To Change Gender Identity, Separate From Dad
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
International European Union Grants Ukraine, Moldova Candidate Status
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Crisis In Opposition Party, PDP As Ex-Governors Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Shun Delta Governor, Okowa’s Reception
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad