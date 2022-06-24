2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates

This comes amid threats by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, who warned of severe sanctions if Machina refused to relinquish his ticket.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not recognise Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the former Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed via the comprehensive list released on Friday by the electoral body.

It was gathered that Lawan, Umahi and Akpabio were missing from the list.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the winner of the Yobe North senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

Machina polled 289 votes out of 300 delegates, a certified true copy of INEC’s report from May 28, 2022, election revealed, confirming the politician’s public.

The document was certified by the electoral office on June 23, 2022.

This comes amid threats by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, who warned of severe sanctions if Machina refused to relinquish his ticket to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Adamu claimed that the party is supreme and that it reserves the right to decide who gets its ticket in any election.

He said, “There's nothing in the law stopping the Senate President from contesting for another nomination just because he lost a presidential bid.”

