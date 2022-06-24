Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has described the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the Biafran group is behind the vandalisation of oil pipelines in the oil-rich Niger Delta region as false.

Ejimakor also said the president's accusation against Nnamdi Kanu of jumping bail was not true.

He made this known on Friday via his Twitter handle, adding that, contrary to Buhari's call, the global community would never declare IPOB a terrorist group.

Ejimakor said, "RIGHT OF REPLY: In the past few days, the President has made IPOB & Nnamdi Kanu his main business, saying that: #IPOB blows up pipelines: Not true!

“#MNK jumped bail: Not true! Umuahia court settled it. The world should declare IPOB a terror group: It won’t happen! It’s not! British Prime Minister openly querying Buhari on #MNK is a milestone. It’s a plus!

“Buhari’s response to the PM on bail is ultra vires. Buhari doesn’t decide bail; the Court does. Independence of the judiciary has a date with 28th June. Otherwise, it will live in infamy.”

RIGHT OF REPLY:

In the past few days, the President has made IPOB & Nnamdi Kanu his main business, saying that:#IPOB blows up pipelines: Not true!#MNK jumped bail: Not true! Umuahia court settled it.



The world should declare IPOB a terror group: It wonât happen! Itâs not! — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) June 24, 2022

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Buhari again called on western allies to designate IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

Buhari had disclosed this in his written responses to questions posed by Bloomberg News.

The President had also accused IPOB of pipeline and infrastructure vandalism.

“Criminality and terrorism in oil-producing regions hamper production, and it would help if our western allies designated IPOB as a terrorist group, given their complicity in damage to pipelines and infrastructure,” he had said.