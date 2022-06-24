Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor

Ejimakor also said the president's accusation against Nnamdi Kanu of jumping bail was not true.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, New York Jun 24, 2022

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has described the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the Biafran group is behind the vandalisation of oil pipelines in the oil-rich Niger Delta region as false.

Ejimakor also said the president's accusation against Nnamdi Kanu of jumping bail was not true.

He made this known on Friday via his Twitter handle, adding that, contrary to Buhari's call, the global community would never declare IPOB a terrorist group.

Ejimakor said, "RIGHT OF REPLY: In the past few days, the President has made IPOB & Nnamdi Kanu his main business, saying that: #IPOB blows up pipelines: Not true!

“#MNK jumped bail: Not true! Umuahia court settled it. The world should declare IPOB a terror group: It won’t happen! It’s not! British Prime Minister openly querying Buhari on #MNK is a milestone. It’s a plus!

“Buhari’s response to the PM on bail is ultra vires. Buhari doesn’t decide bail; the Court does. Independence of the judiciary has a date with 28th June. Otherwise, it will live in infamy.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Buhari again called on western allies to designate IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

Buhari had disclosed this in his written responses to questions posed by Bloomberg News.

The President had also accused IPOB of pipeline and infrastructure vandalism.

“Criminality and terrorism in oil-producing regions hamper production, and it would help if our western allies designated IPOB as a terrorist group, given their complicity in damage to pipelines and infrastructure,” he had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal P&ID Scam: Court Orders Closure Of Nigerian Company Over Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Katsina-Alu, Former Chief Justice Of The Supreme Court, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Alleged Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC And Cletus Ibeto's Case Stalled, Adjourned To July 11 Over Disagreement On Out-Of-Court Settlement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 2023: Court Fixes Date To Hear Suit Challenging Opposition PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Phone Calls Expose How Serial Fraudster, Fred Ajudua, Connives With Police Authorities, Judges To Break Law, Keeps 30 AK-47 Rifles In Armoury
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Legal Appeal Against Military Court Verdict: Brig-Gen Ransome-Kuti Appeals To Chief Of Army Staff For Release
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, Wife Charged With Attempting To Traffic A Child To UK For Organ Harvesting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Fought Bitter Civil War; We Killed A Million Of Nigerians – Buhari Recalls Roles In 1967 Conflict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Visited Rivers Governor, Wike – Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Lawyer Dresses Like 'Juju Priest' To Attend Supreme Court Proceedings In Abuja, Cites Judgement Allowing Hijab Use In Schools, Public Places
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Awards N60Million To Enslaved Woman, Glory Okolie Against Nigeria Police, Others After Illegal Detention Over Alleged IPOB Links
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad