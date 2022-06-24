Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections

Residents of Obeleagu Umana in the Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State have invoked their deities to rise up against any force or power that would hinder the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, from emerging as the winner of the 2023 general elections.

This is coming a few days after an Enugu Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Fr. Ejike Mbaka, came under fire for declaring that the former Governor of Anambra State could not be Nigerian president because he was “stingy man that cannot give people his money.”

Mbaka had also said that “If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi,” because he is “cursed.”

But in a 5 minutes, 29 seconds video seen by SaharaReporters, the chief priest of Alusi Obeleagu Umana, Dr. Eze Fellow with four other elders of the community invoked the deities to go after anything that would stop Obi from winning the election.

Fellow who spoke mainly in Igbo language said he did not know Obi in person but what he was doing was a directive from the spirit of his gods, and therefore prayed to the deities to take over the federal government for the victory of Obi.

He said, “I, Dr. Eze Fellow 1 of Obeleagu and my cabinet members have gathered together today, the great Eke day to declare that it shall be well with all the Igbos.

“Our declaration today is for Peter Obi. We declare that Peter Obi will be our leader. He will be the president because Igbos do not love themselves.

“Our prayers today is that Igbos and the deities of Obeleagu should rise up, as we are in Ezeagu land today to declare that Peter Obi will embark on this journey and no power of man or woman will stop him. All the evil and wicked men will fail.

“I, Dr. Eze Fellow 1 of Obeleagu and the elders are in the land of Ezeagu today to declare that our prayers must work. We invite all the deities in our land to rise up in battle and bring back our rights.

“We do not know who Peter Obi is but what we are doing today is a spiritual thing. It is what my spirit told me to do that I am doing. The spirit of our deities, we call on you to rise up and go to the federal and get our rights. As we call on you physically is the way we call on you in the spirit.”