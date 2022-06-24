Hoodlums Disrupt PVC Collection, Injure Three In Osun

Hoodlums reportedly injured three people at the Independent National Electoral Commission Permanent Voter Cards designated collection centres in some communities in Ilesa West local government area of Osun State.

The hoodlums who were said to have invaded the collection centres with dangerous weapons on Thursday also disrupted the exercise.

The development according to The PUNCH, created panic in Igbogi, Isokun, Ibala, and all neighbourhoods within Ilesa metropolis, forcing people to stay indoors while the hoodlums roamed the streets.

It reported that hoodlums intended to scare people away from centres where PVCs were being collected.

Those people injured during the incident were believed to have been wounded when rival groups of hoodlums involved in the disruption clashed.

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Civil Defence Corps, Osun state Command, Olabisi Atanda, said normalcy had been restored.

She said, “They (the hoodlums) ransacked (PVC collection centres) in Ilesa West and Ilesa West Central. They were in Ward 1, 3, 6 and 7.

“The hoodlums didn’t let people obtain Permanent Voter Cards, but the police and the Civil Defence Corps operatives are on top of the situation.

“I am not aware there was an attack on the PDP Secretariat in Ilesa West Local Government. No arrest yet but we are on the hunt for the hoodlums. Three people were injured but no death was recorded.”

However, Osun State INEC Public Relations, Seun Osimosu, while reacting to the incident described it as unfortunate.

He, however, said PVC collection was not suspended in the affected areas, but noted that workers were withdrawn from the affected areas for safety concerns.

She added that the Commission would meet security agents in Ilesa West to address the situation.