Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court

A Nigerian law firm, Malcolm Omirhobo & Co., has written a Freedom of Information (FOI) request letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, demanding full details of transactions of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2019 till date.

The firm requested, in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act 2011, that the Chief Justice provide the receipts, financial statement of account and expenditures of the apex court since the time he assumed office as the head of the Judiciary.

The letter is titled, "Re: Application brought pursuant to the freedom of information act, 2011 for the certified true copies of certain public documents.”

It reads, "We are a firm of Attorneys and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, who are passionate about good governance and proper administration at all levels and most particularly within the judicature.

"On the strength of the relevant sections of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, we humbly request for the Certified True Copies of the following information as they relate to public documents within your custody:

"(1) Proof of receipt of the total funds disbursed to your Lordship from the National Judicial Council as the head of the Supreme court of Nigeria from your Assuming office in 2019 to date.

"(2) The Financial Statement of Accounts of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from the 1st day of January 2019 to date.

"(3) Proof of the total expenditure of the Supreme Court for the period of 1st January 2019 to date including a List of capital projects of the Supreme Court of Nigeria within this period,

"(4) Payment vouchers for each project mentioned above as well as the contract agreement.

"(5) The total amount realized from Internally Generated Revenue within the period under request and proof of expenditure; Salary payment voucher of justices of the Supreme Court and non-judicial staff; and Salary payment voucher and other emoluments of the justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and non-judicial staff.

"We urge you, sir, to furnish us with Certified True Copies of the aforesaid documents in the alternative direct any designated official or appropriate authority at the Supreme Court of Nigeria to supply us with same.

"Take notice that in the event of any delay or refusal to disclose the information within 7 days from the day of receipt of this request, we shall be compelled to take lawful and necessary steps to compel you to disclose the information in accordance with Section 20 and other provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

"We undertake to bear the financial cost of making the requested information available to us in line with Section 8 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“In anticipation of your kind and positive response to this request, please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.”

The Justices of the Supreme Court had accused the Chief Justice, Muhammad of corruption.

Trouble In Judiciary

SaharaReporters earlier reported how the Justices via a letter to Tanko complained that poor welfare had hindered their job.

They were also said to have accused him of diverting their housing, vehicles and electricity allowances into his personal pocket and pursuing his children’s political ambitions.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that two sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria emerged as the Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party respectively in Bauchi State.

While Siraj Ibrahim Tanko emerged as the APC candidate for Bauchi North, his brother, Sani won the ticket of the PDP to represent Shira/Giade federal constituency in Bauchi State at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

“The Justices reiterated the fact that they are serving this country diligently and to the best of their ability and as such deserves the best compared to how they are being treated by the present CJN,” a top judicial officer had told SaharaReporters.

“The Justices reminded the CJN of the facts that they resolve disputes between the Executive and the Legislature including all manner of disagreements, between governments and individuals and how it would be a tragedy if the Nigerian public were to know that they are unable to resolve their own problems internally without going public due to neglect and lack of taking to corrections by the CJN.

“The Justices demanded that the CJN act before it is too late as all efforts in the past to resolve their complaints have yielded no result. The Justices recall that the CJN reluctantly called a Justices’ meeting on the 23rd day of March 2022 after several persistent requests to hold the meeting.

“The Justices recalled that at their meeting of the 23rd day of March 2022 they tabled and discussed their demands on: Justices accommodation, vehicles, electricity tariff, supply of diesel, internet services to justices’ residences and chambers, epileptic electricity supply to the court.

“They also raised the issue of the failure of the Honourable Chief Justice to carry the Justices along in managing the affairs of the Court as well as the deteriorating condition of services generally. They frowned on how the CJN reneged on the agreement that the welfare committee be constituted to compile and forward their demands which were submitted to the CJN for his review.

“The welfare Committee submitted their request for diesel allowance, because of the epileptic electricity supply, the astronomical hike in the price of diesel and the fact that Justices require electricity to work at home. The Committee also requested the restoration of their monthly Internet allowance, because they require uninterrupted Internet service in order to have access to materials online to write their judgments but the CJN ignored these demands since 24th March 2022.

“The worse part of the CJN corruption is the fact that some Justices sworn in since the 6th day of November 2020 were yet to be accommodated by the Court as they lived in their rented apartments with the attendant risks attached to the same. With regard to Justice’s vehicles, several justices are due for vehicle replacement, while the new Justices have not received their full complement of vehicles to date. Moreover, some of the vehicles supplied to the Justices are either refurbished or substandard.”