Nigerian Police Arrest Four Over Killing Of Retired Police Officer, Two Others In Delta

The gunmen numbering about four were said to have shot dead two other people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2022

At least four suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force over the death of a retired Police Deputy Superintendent and three others in Sapele, Delta State.

Some gunmen had on Tuesday night at about 7:30pm allegedly shot three persons dead including a 64 years old retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, David Amenkhienan, along Ufuoma Atose street, off Shell road in Sapele, Delta State.

File Photo

One of the deceased popularly referred to as “chairman” was said to be celebrating the acquisition of a new car with his friends along Shell Road when the gunmen suddenly emerged from the bush and started chasing them before finally shooting them dead in front of the retired police officer’s compound.

Edafe Bright, the Delta State Police Command’s spokesman, noted that the people connected to the incident had been arrested.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

