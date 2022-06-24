PDP Must Work Hard To Prevent A Joker From Becoming Nigeria’s President In 2023 – Bode George

by saharareporters, new york Jun 24, 2022

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has stressed the need for the party to put in more efforts toward winning the 2023 presidential election.

 

He spoke on Thursday while briefing journalists at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, after obtaining his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) following a change of voting centre.

Reflecting on last weekend’s governorship election in Ekiti State, George said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the poll is an eye-opener for the PDP ahead of the Osun governorship election.

 

The PDP chieftain said the opposition party must address a series of complaints and internal bickering, saying, “The party (PDP) needs to move out before the campaign for 2023 General Elections, there are a lot of complaints. We must be deceiving ourselves to say all is well.

 

“I want to appeal to managers of the party, and all the stakeholders to move out and reconcile all our people, the Ekiti election is an eye-opener. They should resolve all issues and calm the frayed nerves.

 

“On Ekiti, I have weighed all options and as a political leader, I have concluded that it is time for the managers of our party to call a serious meeting of PDP South-West.

 

“Whether it was done mistakenly, we should go into our chamber and do a serious talk. We should go into the innermost chamber and discuss the serious issue.

 

“We cannot allow a joker in power to manage the affairs of the country."

 

