P&ID Scam: Court Orders Closure Of Nigerian Company Over Money Laundering

Judge Donatus Okorowo convicted Marqott Nigeria Limited after finding it guilty of all four counts preferred against it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2022

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the closure of Marqott Nigeria Limited, an alleged accomplice in the $9.6bn Gas Supply and Processing Agreement between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Process and Industrial Development Limited, P&ID Limited over money laundering.

In a ruling on Thursday, Judge Donatus Okorowo convicted Marqott Nigeria Limited after finding it guilty of all four counts preferred against it.

He also ordered that the company be wound up and its entire assets forfeited to the Nigerian government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) first arraigned Marqott on Monday, February 7, 2022, for being an accomplice in the $9.6bn gas supply and processing agreement between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID. Marqott had however pleaded not guilty.

The EFCC charges had read, “That you, Marqott Nigeria Limited, being a designated Non-financial Institution; and Giovanni Beccarelli, Valentina Fantoli, and Dimitri Duca, being directors of and signatories to the bank account of Marqott Nigeria Limited, sometime in September 2014, in Abuja, within the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, failed to comply with the requirements of submitting to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, a declaration of activities of Marqott Nigeria Limited contrary to Section 16(1) (f) read together with Section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011(as amended and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

“That you, Marqott Nigeria Limited, being a designated Non-financial Institution; and Giovanni Beccarelli, Valentina Fantoli, and Dimitri Duca, being directors of and signatories to the bank account of Marqott Nigeria Limited, sometime in September 2014, in Abuja, within the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, failed to develop programs to combat money laundering and other illegal acts, to wit: failure to designate at management level a compliance officer within any strata of Marqott Nigeria Limited, contrary to Section 16(1)(f) read together with Section 9(1)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Alleged Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC And Cletus Ibeto's Case Stalled, Adjourned To July 11 Over Disagreement On Out-Of-Court Settlement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 2023: Court Fixes Date To Hear Suit Challenging Opposition PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Katsina-Alu, Former Chief Justice Of The Supreme Court, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Appeal Against Military Court Verdict: Brig-Gen Ransome-Kuti Appeals To Chief Of Army Staff For Release
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Legal Court Revokes Nigerian Socialite, Mompha’s Bail, Orders Immediate Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N5m Alleged Bribe: Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Slumps In Court
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, Wife Charged With Attempting To Traffic A Child To UK For Organ Harvesting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Fought Bitter Civil War; We Killed A Million Of Nigerians – Buhari Recalls Roles In 1967 Conflict
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Arrest South-East Youths, Elderly People, Detain Them Without Trial, Harvest Their Organs — IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Visited Rivers Governor, Wike – Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Lawyer Dresses Like 'Juju Priest' To Attend Supreme Court Proceedings In Abuja, Cites Judgement Allowing Hijab Use In Schools, Public Places
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad