Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Farmers By Bandits In Abuja, Burning Of Tractors

It was learnt that two tractors were burnt during the attack on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2022

Nigeria Police have confirmed the abduction of at least 22 farmers by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Rafin-Daji community, Gurdi ward in the Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

It was learnt that two tractors were burnt during the attack on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo confirmed to SaharaReporters that the incident occurred on Wednesday, noting that a combined team of police officers from various tactical and intelligence units of the Command, Destiny Hunters, vigilantes, and local hunters had stormed the forest.

He said, "The incident happened in Rafin Daji, a boundary community between Niger and the FCT. The farmers were on their farmland working when gunmen outnumbered and kidnapped them.”

"Upon receipt of this information, a combined team of police officers from various Tactical and intelligence units of the Command, Destiny Hunters, Vigilantes, and Local hunters stormed the forest, combing it aggressively even as I speak for the rescue of the victims and to bring perpetrators to book. Monitoring and surveillance of the community also continue," he added.

Engr. Ibrahim A. Barde, whose 13 family members were among those taken away by the gunmen said the farmers were working on their farms when they were abducted by gunmen.

Barde told Daily Trust that the farmers were working as a group on a large expanse of land, using tractors before the gunmen swooped on them and took them away.

He gave the names of the kidnapped members of his family as Ismaila A. Barde, Mustapha A. Barde, Nasiru A. Barde, Abdulkarim A. Barde, Sanusi A. Barde, Usman, Usman D. Barde, Nura D. Barde, Abdullahi T. Barde, Babawo T. Barde, Farida Ayuba, Hauwa Ayuba and Husai Abdullahi.

Barde said the community was confused and in great agony over the abduction of the 22 farmers.

He added that the abductors had not contacted the family members of the abductees to demand ransom.

The district head of Gurdi Chiefdom, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, noted that his people were under siege as bandits usually invade his chiefdom through Niger state.

"I have reported the latest kidnap incident to the police and also the authorities of Abaji area council," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Behead Another Abducted Anambra Ex-Lawmaker After Family Paid N15million Ransom
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Bomb Kogi Police Station, Kill Inspector On Duty
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic In Abuja As Suspected Ritualists Dump Woman’s Butchered Body Near River
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Must Attend To Herdsmen’s Agitations In Same Way It Did To Niger Delta Youths – Islamic Scholar, Gumi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Boy Lures 16-Year-Old Friend To Bushy Area, Plucks Out His Eyes In Bauchi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, Wife Charged With Attempting To Traffic A Child To UK For Organ Harvesting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Fought Bitter Civil War; We Killed A Million Of Nigerians – Buhari Recalls Roles In 1967 Conflict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why I Visited Rivers Governor, Wike – Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Lawyer Dresses Like 'Juju Priest' To Attend Supreme Court Proceedings In Abuja, Cites Judgement Allowing Hijab Use In Schools, Public Places
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Awards N60Million To Enslaved Woman, Glory Okolie Against Nigeria Police, Others After Illegal Detention Over Alleged IPOB Links
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad