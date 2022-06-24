Police Confirm Abduction Of 22 Farmers By Bandits In Abuja, Burning Of Tractors

Nigeria Police have confirmed the abduction of at least 22 farmers by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Rafin-Daji community, Gurdi ward in the Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

It was learnt that two tractors were burnt during the attack on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo confirmed to SaharaReporters that the incident occurred on Wednesday, noting that a combined team of police officers from various tactical and intelligence units of the Command, Destiny Hunters, vigilantes, and local hunters had stormed the forest.

He said, "The incident happened in Rafin Daji, a boundary community between Niger and the FCT. The farmers were on their farmland working when gunmen outnumbered and kidnapped them.”

"Upon receipt of this information, a combined team of police officers from various Tactical and intelligence units of the Command, Destiny Hunters, Vigilantes, and Local hunters stormed the forest, combing it aggressively even as I speak for the rescue of the victims and to bring perpetrators to book. Monitoring and surveillance of the community also continue," he added.

Engr. Ibrahim A. Barde, whose 13 family members were among those taken away by the gunmen said the farmers were working on their farms when they were abducted by gunmen.

Barde told Daily Trust that the farmers were working as a group on a large expanse of land, using tractors before the gunmen swooped on them and took them away.

He gave the names of the kidnapped members of his family as Ismaila A. Barde, Mustapha A. Barde, Nasiru A. Barde, Abdulkarim A. Barde, Sanusi A. Barde, Usman, Usman D. Barde, Nura D. Barde, Abdullahi T. Barde, Babawo T. Barde, Farida Ayuba, Hauwa Ayuba and Husai Abdullahi.

Barde said the community was confused and in great agony over the abduction of the 22 farmers.

He added that the abductors had not contacted the family members of the abductees to demand ransom.

The district head of Gurdi Chiefdom, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, noted that his people were under siege as bandits usually invade his chiefdom through Niger state.

"I have reported the latest kidnap incident to the police and also the authorities of Abaji area council," he said.