Terrorists Bomb Kogi State Police Station, Kill Senior Officer

The corpse of the slain policeman had been deposited at the morgue of Obangede General hospital, a town close to the area.

Jun 24, 2022

Terrorists on Friday morning bombed a police station at Eika-Ohizenyi, in the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A police inspector identified as Jubril was killed during the attack, according to a report by People’s Gazette.

The terrorists reportedly stormed the police post at about 2:15am, shooting sporadically before detonating the bomb.   

A resident in the area, Abubakar Momoh, said, “The gunmen spent more than two hours inside the station operating freely without any interference from the security agencies.”

He added that the bullets from the sporadic gunshots shattered the windows of a mosque and a Catholic Church near the police station, during the attack.

He hinted that the corpse of the slain policeman had been deposited at the morgue of Obangede General hospital, a town close to the area.

The Kogi State Police Spokesman, William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the attack via a statement, stated that the police inspector killed in the attack exchanged fire with the assailants.

“And before the Area Commander and a detachment of military could reinforce to the scene of the incident, the attackers had already fled,” Ovye-Aya added. 

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Egbuka, has visited the scene for assessment and equally ordered an investigation into the attack.

“The CP also ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area,” he said.

 

