Terrorists Kill Two Policemen, Lecturer And Friends In Fresh Benue Attacks

A resident on Friday confirmed that the policemen were shot and killed while their guns were taken away by the terrorists at about 10 pm on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2022

Suspected terrorists have reportedly killed two policemen, a university lecturer and two other people during an attack on two local government areas of Benue State.

The two policemen were killed in Yelewata of Guma LGA, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states, while the three others were gunned down at Jootar in Ukum LGA, a border community between Benue and Taraba states, Daily Trust reports.

A resident on Friday confirmed that the policemen were shot and killed while their guns were taken away by the terrorists at about 10 pm on Thursday.

Another source disclosed that Jootar killings involved three friends identified as Fred Akaayar, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State; Aondo Ayange Apever and Shiaondo Kachina.

The source said the three friends were unwinding at a relaxation centre in Jootar when the gunmen who rode on a motorcycle shot at them around 7 pm on Thursday.

According to the source, the shooting forced other people at the centre to scamper to safety.

The spokesperson for Benue police command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was only aware of the killing of the two policemen and not the three friends.

“I received information about two policemen killed in an operation but I am yet to receive details please," she said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Behead Another Abducted Anambra Ex-Lawmaker After Family Paid N15million Ransom
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic In Abuja As Suspected Ritualists Dump Woman’s Butchered Body Near River
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity ‘Fulani Men In Police Uniforms’ Kidnap Catholic Worshippers in Enugu Pilgrims Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Boy Lures 16-Year-Old Friend To Bushy Area, Plucks Out His Eyes In Bauchi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Monarch Regains Freedom 3 Days After Abduction, ‘Payment Of Ransom’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, Wife Charged With Attempting To Traffic A Child To UK For Organ Harvesting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Fought Bitter Civil War; We Killed A Million Of Nigerians – Buhari Recalls Roles In 1967 Conflict
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Arrest South-East Youths, Elderly People, Detain Them Without Trial, Harvest Their Organs — IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Visited Rivers Governor, Wike – Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Lawyer Dresses Like 'Juju Priest' To Attend Supreme Court Proceedings In Abuja, Cites Judgement Allowing Hijab Use In Schools, Public Places
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad