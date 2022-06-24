Terrorists Kill Two Policemen, Lecturer And Friends In Fresh Benue Attacks

Suspected terrorists have reportedly killed two policemen, a university lecturer and two other people during an attack on two local government areas of Benue State.

The two policemen were killed in Yelewata of Guma LGA, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states, while the three others were gunned down at Jootar in Ukum LGA, a border community between Benue and Taraba states, Daily Trust reports.

A resident on Friday confirmed that the policemen were shot and killed while their guns were taken away by the terrorists at about 10 pm on Thursday.

Another source disclosed that Jootar killings involved three friends identified as Fred Akaayar, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State; Aondo Ayange Apever and Shiaondo Kachina.

The source said the three friends were unwinding at a relaxation centre in Jootar when the gunmen who rode on a motorcycle shot at them around 7 pm on Thursday.

According to the source, the shooting forced other people at the centre to scamper to safety.

The spokesperson for Benue police command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was only aware of the killing of the two policemen and not the three friends.

“I received information about two policemen killed in an operation but I am yet to receive details please," she said.