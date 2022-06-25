‘Women Must Be Able To Control Their Bodies’, Senator Cory Booker Knocks U.S. Supreme Court Judgment Ending Right To Abortion

With its decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned two historic decisions it made in the past, Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey (1992).

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 25, 2022

A US Senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker has described the Supreme Court ruling which overturned its decades-old Roe v Wade decision as painful.

With its decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned two historic decisions it made in the past, Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey (1992).

The decisions had respectively established and affirmed a constitutional right for women to obtain an abortion.

With the latest decision, millions of women in the country will lose their constitutional right to abortion.

The senator, however, affirmed that women must be able to have control over their bodies rather than the state.  

In a tweet on Friday, Booker wrote, “This is a heartbreaking day but we will not give up. This is painful and wrongly decided but we are not defeated. We must fight to regain our freedoms. Women must be able to control their own bodies. It will take work & organizing & sacrifice but we shall overcome this decision.”

Similarly, in a statement sent to SaharaReporters, Booker described the ruling as a defeat, but quickly add that they are “not defeated”.

“This is a heartbreaking day. The hurt of too many is inexpressible. The pain and the fear and the grief and anger, and the outrage, and outrage, and outrage,” he said in the statement.

“And yet, we know: This is not a time to curl up, give up or shut up. It is time to get up; to stand up, to speak up.

“It is a time to speak words that heal and help, to speak words that reaffirm our commitment to the cause of our country: the cause of liberty from government oppression, the cause of freedom, the freedom to control our own bodies.

 

“This ruling is a defeat, but we are not defeated. They delivered their conclusion, but this is not our end. They handed down their decision, but we still claim our right, our power to choose; to choose to fight on; to choose hope over despair; to choose each other and the infinite strength therein.”

Booker, the 53-year-old first African-American U.S. senator from New Jersey, urged Americans to help people who will suffer most as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision.

He said, “We must now choose to heal, to help, to serve those who will be most directly affected by the consequences of a radical decision by their majority that the majority of all Americans firmly disagree with.

 

“They overturned Roe but we shall overcome Dobbs. We will not allow our country to turn back to the dark days of our past. We will organize, galvanize, mobilize, like our ancestors did when they faced such painful and consequential setbacks. 

 

“Our nation has faced horrible decisions before, like Plessy v. Ferguson and like Koramatsu; decisions that trampled on constitutional rights with decisions that were so clearly wrong. And yet our ancestors never descended into despair; they rose up, never gave up, and fought on with new strategies and an old and ever present commitment and conviction to this country’s hope and promise to all.

 

“We are defined in this moment by how we choose to react – how we face setbacks and suffering; how we rise when knocked down; how we work through fatigue and frustration; how we help others who are impacted most from this decision; how we bring heart despite our hurt; and how we keep summoning grit despite our relentless saturating grief.

 

“Today is heartbreaking. But we are not broken, we are strong, and we will never give up until this decision is overcome and our cause of freedom is again won.”

 

Background

In 1969, 25-year-old Norma McCorvey, known by the legal pseudonym ‘Jane Roe’, became pregnant with her third child and wanted an abortion. But living in Texas meant Roe could not get an abortion except when necessary to save the mother’s life.

Roe claimed she was raped but the case was rejected. She was forced to give birth.

Her attorneys, Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, filed a lawsuit on her behalf in U.S. federal court against her local district attorney, Henry Wade.

In 1973, her case made it to the Supreme Court.

Roe’s lawyers had described Texas' abortion laws as unconstitutional and a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled in her favour.

Subsequently, Texas’ abortion laws were subsequently declared unconstitutional but the parties appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court issued a 7–2 decision holding that state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

The Court resolved these competing interests by announcing a trimester timetable to guide all abortion regulations in the US.

During the first trimester (in the first months of pregnancy), there is an absolute right to an abortion. During the second trimester, there will be some government regulation, but only for the purpose of protecting maternal health and not for protecting foetal life. 

During the last trimester, abortions could be regulated or banned by the state as the foetus nears the state where it could live outside the womb.

In 1992, a legal case known as Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey was decided by the Supreme Court. It redefined several provisions regarding abortion rights as established in Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

International Four Killed As Russian Military Cargo Plane Crashes
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International US Senate Passes First Gun Control Bill In Decades As Supreme Court Rules Americans Have Right To Carry Arms In Public
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Elon Musk's Son Seeks To Change Gender Identity, Separate From Dad
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
International About 1000 Persons Dead, Hundreds Injured As 'Powerful' Earthquake Hits Afghanistan
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International European Union Grants Ukraine, Moldova Candidate Status
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian Woman Elected As Ireland's First Black Mayor
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Loses As Electoral Body, INEC Affirms Bashir Machina As Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad