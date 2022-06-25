APP Party To Drag APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu To Court Over Alleged False Academic Qualifications

The Action Peoples Party has moved to challenge the academic qualifications of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, before a court of law.

This comes on the trail of alleged irregularities in the academic qualifications and documents submitted by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



The APP's chairman, Uche Nnadi, said the party had enough facts to prove its case noting that the publication of the list of candidates for the 2023 elections showed that the APC presidential candidate was not eligible to contest in the forthcoming elections as his forms allegedly contain false information.

“Tinubu denies attending primary and secondary but claims a university degree in the new forms INEC published today (Friday)," Leadership quoted him as saying.

He added, “Tinubu commits perjury as he abandons his earlier claim of attending primary school, sworn in an affidavit to run for governor but now claims not to have attended primary school.

“Tinubu’s new forms contradict his 2007 affidavit that he had primary school and secondary.

“Tinubu’s new declaration in new INEC forms of not attending primary and secondary school is false information, in view of earlier nomination forms of 2007 on oath containing alleged controversial primary and secondary schools he claimed to have.”