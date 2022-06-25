APP Party To Drag APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu To Court Over Alleged False Academic Qualifications

This comes on the trail of alleged irregularities in the academic qualifications and documents submitted by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 25, 2022

The Action Peoples Party has moved to challenge the academic qualifications of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, before a court of law.
This comes on the trail of alleged irregularities in the academic qualifications and documents submitted by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).


The APP's chairman, Uche Nnadi, said the party had enough facts to prove its case noting that the publication of the list of candidates for the 2023 elections showed that the APC presidential candidate was not eligible to contest in the forthcoming elections as his forms allegedly contain false information.
“Tinubu denies attending primary and secondary but claims a university degree in the new forms INEC published today (Friday)," Leadership quoted him as saying.
He added, “Tinubu commits perjury as he abandons his earlier claim of attending primary school, sworn in an affidavit to run for governor but now claims not to have attended primary school.
“Tinubu’s new forms contradict his 2007 affidavit that he had primary school and secondary.
“Tinubu’s new declaration in new INEC forms of not attending primary and secondary school is false information, in view of earlier nomination forms of 2007 on oath containing alleged controversial primary and secondary schools he claimed to have.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Crisis In Opposition Party, PDP As Ex-Governors Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Shun Delta Governor, Okowa’s Reception
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad