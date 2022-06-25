FULL LIST: Electoral Body, INEC Releases Names Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates Ahead Of 2023 Elections

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 25, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released the list of candidates of political parties for the 2023 general elections.
The list which contains the particulars, presidential candidates and running mates of each political party was published at INEC offices nationwide.


The publication identified the following candidates and their running mates:
All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Mr Ibrahim Masari.
Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)and his running mate, Doyin Okupe.
Osita Nnadi, presidential candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP) and his running mate,  Isa Hamisu.
Abiola Kolawole, presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and his running mate, Ribi Marshal
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party and his running mate, Johnson Oladipupo.
Yabagi Sani, presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and his running mate, Udo Okey -Okoro.
Ado-Ibrahim Abdulmalik, presidential candidate, Young Progressives Party (YPP) and his running mate, Enyinna Kasarachi.
Omoyele Sowere, presidential candidate African Action Congress (AAC) and his running mate, Garba Magashi.
Mamman Dantalle, presidential candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and his running mate Ojei Princess.
Chukwudi Umeadi presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and his running mate Koli Mohammed.

Oluwafemi Adenuga, presidential candidate of Boot Party (BP) and the running mate Turaku Mustapha.
Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu, presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the running mate, Ramalan Abubakar.
Dumebi Kachikwu presidential candidate, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his running mate, Ahmed Mani.
Hamsa Almustafa, presidential candidate, Action Aliance (AA) and his running mate Chukwuka Johnson among others.
According to the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 General elections released by INEC, it was indicated that political parties have until July 15 to withdraw or replace their candidates and running mates for the presidential and National Assembly elections.
This means that Tinubu, Obi and other presidential candidates who submitted “placeholder” names as their running mates have about 19 days to submit the substantive names.

 
Saharareporters, new York

