Governor Akeredolu Mandates Churches, Schools, Hotels, Other Public Places In Ondo To Install CCTV Cameras

This was contained in a statement issued by Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 25, 2022

As part of efforts to beef up security in the state, the Ondo State Government has mandated the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all public facilities and private institutions in the state.
Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
Akeredolu, according to the statement, signed an “Executive Order” ordering the compulsory installation of CCTV in institutions across the state.
It was necessitated by the need to ensure the security of lives and properties.
The statement reads, “The executive order shall be enforced at all religious places of worship, financial institutions (of all kinds), event centres, supermarkets, educational institutions (Schools), Hotels/Motels, Guest House, inns, Restaurants, Clinics and Health Centres, eateries (of all kinds), recreation or vehicular parks and other places regularly used by the public.
“Pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vests in the Governor of Ondo State the Chief Executive powers of the state, the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, hereby issues the following Executive Orders:
"i. That the owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State shall mandatorily install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities on their premises and especially monitor the ingress and egress of people/vehicles at the said places, venues and centres.
"ii. That the installed CCTV devices apart from capturing all activities at the public/private institutions must also have data storage hardware and data stored therein should be made available to security agencies whenever it is required.
"iii. That public/private institutions shall employ and maintain well-trained security personnel who shall man the entry and exit points to their various facilities/premises.
"iv. That where necessary, the owners and occupiers of public/private institutions shall erect a well-fortified perimeter fence with a security post at the entry and exit points.
"v. That this Executive Order shall be enforced by all security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) and the Department of State Security Services (DSS).
"vi. That violators of this Executive Order shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria."

