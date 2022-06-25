I Won’t Quit Politics Despite Losing APC Primary To Ex-Governor Tinubu – Osinbajo Tells Supporters

Osinbajo further noted that he would continue to push for a better Nigeria.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 25, 2022

After his failed bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 general elections, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he will remain in active politics.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
He stated this while addressing “representatives of the Diaspora Professionals for PYO” in a virtual meeting, a statement by his media aide Laolu Akande said.
“I intend to stay very actively engaged in the politics of our country, because I believe strongly that, if God gives us that opportunity, the change will be swift and we will make a real difference.
“We must continue to push. If we give up and say let’s see how it goes, we will be much further back than where we started from."
Some weeks ago, the All Progressives Congress held a special convention to elect a presidential candidate for the APC in the 2023 general elections at the Eagles Square in Abuja.
However, Osinbajo came third behind former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, and ex-transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

