Islamic Police, Hisbah Moves To Regulate Social Media In Kano

The Kano Hisbah Command, Kano State Censorship Board (KSCB) is currently making moves to regulate the social media in the state.

Ismail Na’abba Afakallah, the Executive Director of KSCB, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, Daily Trust reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He said this decision was because the film industry, social media, especially Tik Tok, had influenced people to engage in immoral and indecent acts.

He said, “Our board and Hisbah have set up a Committee that will provide a system that will tackle this menace. It is not only Kannywood stars that are engaged in most of the immoral acts on Tik Tok, most of the people abusing it aren’t in the industry.

“It is a global challenge. People see it as a free world where they can do whatever they like. And we cannot allow that because it would spoil the moral upbringing of our children.

“We are concerned with influential Tik Tokers too who aren’t filmmakers because they spoil our children’s character and moral upbringing. We can’t accept you to go wayward. The platform has become a harbinger of marriage failures, waywardness among other factors.”

“They’re now misusing the privilege and disseminating negative information. You will see mature girls every now and then dancing irresponsibly and exhibiting all forms of indecency on social media, especially Tik Tok and Instagram.”

He, therefore, urged the parents to be observant of their children’s activities on social media so that they would not allow them to go astray.