Mob Lynches Suspect, Sets Body Ablaze In Anambra As Operatives Rescue Two Victims

An angry mob has reportedly lynched a kidnap suspect and set his body ablaze in Awada in Anambra State.

The state Police Command on Friday confirmed the incident.



SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased was a member of a seven-man gang of kidnappers who couldn't escape as he reportedly was abandoned by colleagues after security operatives intercepted their vehicle with two kidnapped victims.

They were taking their victim along Obosi road, Awada, near Onitsha when they were accosted by the security agents.

He was said to have tried to escape, but residents of the area chased him, grabbed him and lynched him before setting him ablaze, a source told SaharaReporters.

Their victims were also rescued unhurt, the source declared.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the incident happened at Awada.

According to him, “Operatives collaborating with security operatives at about 9pm on 23/6/2022 rescued two kidnap victims and recovered a Toyota Highlander jeep with reg nos NSH 398 HA and Toyota Camry with reg nos BRS 941 AA.

DSP Ikenga added that “security operatives intercepted a seven-man kidnap gang along Awada. In attempt to arrest the criminals, six out of the seven gang member escaped and abandoned both the victim’s vehicle and their operational vehicle. The seventh person, arrested was lynched by an angry mob and set ablaze before police operatives could arrive at the scene.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng while condemning the act of mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of criminal allegations without recourse to the Police for proper investigation.



“Echeng also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands. They should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended. This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.

“Meanwhile, police operatives have initiated an operation aimed at arresting the fleeing gang members and suspects who took laws into their hands by setting ablaze the arrested suspect.”