Nigerian Gospel Singer, Osinachi Laid To Rest In Abia State

Her remains were buried on Saturday in her hometown, Isochi Umunneochi in Abia State.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 25, 2022

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu, the singer of the famous gospel song, Ekwueme has been laid to rest in Abia State.
Her remains were buried on Saturday in her hometown, Isochi Umunneochi in Abia State.


Osinachi, the singer of the famous gospel song, Ekwueme, died on April 8 after she was allegedly beaten and kicked in the chest by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu who is currently standing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.
He was earlier arraigned on June 3, and was remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre after he pleaded not guilty to the alleged homicide charge filed against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation.
The 23 counts bordering on culpable homicide under Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Section 221 of the Penal Code, and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) were filed by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the FCT High Court.
However, Nwachukwu denied subjecting his wife to domestic violence as he claimed she died of lung cancer.

 
Saharareporters, new York

