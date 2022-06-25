Nigerian Police Arrest Man In Delta State For Beheading One-year-old Son For Ritual Purposes

In a statement by the police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, the suspect took his one-year-old son from the mother and proceeded to Etinabobo bush in Edo state where he used a handsaw to cut off the head of the little boy.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 25, 2022

A 33-year-old man identified as Gabriel Volts has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Delta State for allegedly beheading his son for ritual purposes.
In a statement by the police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, the suspect took his one-year-old son from the mother and proceeded to Etinabobo bush in Edo state where he used a handsaw to cut off the head of the little boy.


“The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Gabriel Volts aged 33years who allegedly beheaded his son for ritual. Suspect used a handsaw to cut off the head of his one-year and eight months old son at Etinabobo bush in Edo State for ritual purposes and buried him by the palm tree.
“The suspect was arrested after the child went missing, and the suspect lied to the wife that the son was with his sister in Warri, which turned out to be false. This prompted the wife to be suspicious; so she reported to the police. The suspect has confessed to the alleged crime,” the police spokesperson said.

