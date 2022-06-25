Nigerian Youths Kick As BBC Yoruba Excludes YPP Candidate, Bayonle From Osun Governorship Debate

Some youths in Osun State have expressed their displeasure with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba following the alleged exclusion of the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party, Ademola Bayonle (DAB) from the debate scheduled for June 30.

The youths claimed that the 35-year-old medical doctor who is running on the platform of YPP has a visible campaign in the state with a formidable structure of majorly young people across the state.



They noted that in a recent poll conducted by Osun Situation Room, Bayonle came third with a close margin right after the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent.

Also, while speaking to SaharaReporters on Saturday, Bayonle lamented the position of the media towards credible candidates like him as he alleged that his counterparts did not get to share the same platform with “people who have a golden handcuffs to give.”

He listed the lack of media recognition as a major challenge to his campaign efforts despite his “innovative ideas to put the state on the map.”

Bayonle said when he was briefed about the development by his teeming supporters, he wrote to the BBC Bureau in Lagos, to understand the parameters of their selections, but he was ignored.

He said this proved that the “platform is either complicit or has been pocketed by desperate politicians who find the youth energy and superior ideas for the state challenging to their mediocrity.”

He alleged that there seemed to be a deliberate imposition of recycled old men on the people of Osun State by the media.