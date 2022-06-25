Nigerian Youths Kick As BBC Yoruba Excludes YPP Candidate, Bayonle From Osun Governorship Debate

The youths claimed that the 35-year-old medical doctor who is running on the platform of YPP has a visible campaign in the state with a formidable structure of majorly young people across the state.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 25, 2022

Some youths in Osun State have expressed their displeasure with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba following the alleged exclusion of the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party, Ademola Bayonle (DAB) from the debate scheduled for June 30.
The youths claimed that the 35-year-old medical doctor who is running on the platform of YPP has a visible campaign in the state with a formidable structure of majorly young people across the state.


They noted that in a recent poll conducted by Osun Situation Room, Bayonle came third with a close margin right after the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent.
Also, while speaking to SaharaReporters on Saturday, Bayonle lamented the position of the media towards credible candidates like him as he alleged that his counterparts did not get to share the same platform with “people who have a golden handcuffs to give.”
He listed the lack of media recognition as a major challenge to his campaign efforts despite his “innovative ideas to put the state on the map.”
Bayonle said when he was briefed about the development by his teeming supporters, he wrote to the BBC Bureau in Lagos, to understand the parameters of their selections, but he was ignored.
He said this proved that the “platform is either complicit or has been pocketed by desperate politicians who find the youth energy and superior ideas for the state challenging to their mediocrity.”
He alleged that there seemed to be a deliberate imposition of recycled old men on the people of Osun State by the media.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Crisis In Opposition Party, PDP As Ex-Governors Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Shun Delta Governor, Okowa’s Reception
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Crisis In Opposition Party, PDP As Ex-Governors Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Shun Delta Governor, Okowa’s Reception
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad