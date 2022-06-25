Nollywood Actor ‘Ogogo’ Fights With Hoodlums In Viral Video In Ogun State

Ogogo who took to his Instagram handle on Friday said the incident occurred during his visit to his hometown in Ilaro, Ogun State.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 25, 2022

A Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, more commonly known as Ogogo, has said he was only defending himself after a video of him engaging in a public brawl with some hoodlums went viral.
According to him, he was in Ilaro to inspect a project when some unknown guys walked up to him and demanded money. He said after giving them all he had on him, one of them dragged him by his “agbada” demanding a greater amount.
He said chaos ensued after the young man refused to let him go despite his pleas.
He wrote, “Before bloggers pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth. I was in Ilaro, my hometown, for an inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals.
“We watch your movie. Give us money. We watched you all through our childhood. All these as an actor, we hear every day. I offered all I had on me and one of them dragged me by my agbada and demanded an amount I couldn’t pay.
“I asked him to leave me and he said, “Do your worse” the rest is a story. Please stop harassing actors or entertainers; do you pay anyone for doing your job? No it’s our job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, once a boxer always a boxer."

saharareporters, new york

