Rights Activist, Ayomipe Jatto Raises Alarm, Says Dismissed Police Superintendent, Adedokun After His Life

A human rights activist, Ayomipe Jatto has raised the alarm that a dismissed Assistant Superintendent of Police and former Head of Magodo Police Post, Lagos State, Sunday Adedokun, is after his life.

Jatto alleged that Adedokun, who accused him of being behind his dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force, has allegedly engaged cultists and armed them with his picture to track and kill him.



Although after saying he had no hand in Adedokun’s dismissal from the Force, Jatto wondered why the former police officer should be coming after him as if he was a member of the Police Service Commission that took the decision to terminate his appointment.

Jatto, who shared his ordeal with SaharaReporters on Friday, said he miraculously escaped assassination twice - June 22 and 24, 2022.

According to him, the current trouble started when the leader of the said cult group was arrested along with some of his boys; they were denied bail after intervention of the Force Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Narrating the incident that led to the dismissed police coming after him, Jatto said "on June 22, 2022 a group of boys believed to be cultists sent by a dismissed police officer, ASP Sunday Adedokun, made an attempt on my life. They equally made a second attempt on life on Friday night. ASP Adedokun was formerly the officer-in-charge of Magodo Police Post in Lagos before he was dismissed from the police due to his questionable character.

"So, I spoke against these malicious accusations they levelled against me; about influencing their arrest and speaking bad about them which I vehemently rejected. So I challenged them immediately, defended myself, recorded the clip and I told them that I was going to report them to the Lagos State Police Command.

"The next day, Adedokun sent a gang of three well known cultists to threaten me not to report them at the Lagos State Police Command because the then Lagos State Police Command's spokesman, PPRO Bala Elkana had warned that he must not get any report from that particular police post again which might lead to the permanent closure of this particular police post.

"So during the argument and the confrontation, he sent the cultists on 13th of August 2020. They threatened to shoot me in the Estate but because of tight security they were unable to do that. They kept on threatening me that I must not say anything, that the clip that is with me should be deleted. That I must not report anything they had said or anything like that."

He, however, noted that a journalist who was passing saw when they were threatening him and intervened. "So, after briefly explaining to him the issues, he pleaded with them to resolve it and allow me to go. After he left, Adedokun with his boys kept on threatening that I must not report the incident to the then PPRO, Elkana.

"That was on August 12, 2020. So I reached out to the FPPRO Muyiwa Adejobi reporting the unprofessional act of the dismissed officer which later led to the arrest of the cult leader and some of the boys the dismissed police officer sent which the DPO, Isheri supervising the police post refused them bail.

“So this sparked more controversy and outrage and made me their target. So on the 22nd of June 2022 there was an attempt on my life around Arepo Ogun state. Currently as I speak, I am not safe, but I believe in the protection of God. I believe as a law abiding citizen, as a human right activist, as a media entrepreneur I strongly believe Nigeria should be a safe place for everyone. Police brutality shouldn't be condoned."