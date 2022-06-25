Tell Nigerians The Whole Truth About Abuja House Raid, Connection To Former Army Chief, Buratai – Civic Group, CACOL Warns ICPC

A civic group, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to reveal the whole truth about the raid of an Abuja property belonging to a military contractor.

ICPC operatives had arrested the Managing Director of the K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Kabiru Sallau, for alleged money laundering.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

Reacting in a statement, CACOL’s Director of Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo informed ICPC that the matter was of public interest, and thus citizens deserved to know the whole truth.

According to him, financial impropriety is one of the reasons for the downward socioeconomic situation of things in Nigeria.

“We would like to implore the anti-graft agency to intensify its investigation into the case and come out to tell the Nigerian populace the gospel truth about it.

“We would like to know if truly the company is associated with anyone currently serving or who has served in government."

He added, “We have always posited that the issue of corruption is too weighty to be swept under the carpet, irrespective of whose ox is gored."

SaharaReporters had reported that the ICPC raid uncovered N175,706,500, $220,965, 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz vehicles, customiSed mobile phones, designer wristwatches, and property documents, among others from the house used by a proxy for retired army chief, Buratai.