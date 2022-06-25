We Are Tired Of Begging Governor El-Rufai To Stop Rising Killings – Southern Kaduna Union

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union has expressed sadness over the failure of the Kaduna State Government led by Nasir El-Rufai to end the carnage going on in the region.

The group noted that the security situation in Southern Kaduna has worsened adding that wanton killings had now become a “reality” for the people.



Recall that on June 5, at least 32 persons were reportedly killed and scores abducted following an attack by killer herdsmen on Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages near Maro in the Kajuru local government area of Southern Kaduna.

The terrorists had arrived on over 150 motorcycles carrying three AK-47-wielding persons each. Efforts by the villagers to defend themselves were countered by a helicopter which started air strikes against the natives.

The kidnappers have reportedly demanded N100m for their release.

In an interview with PUNCH, the National President of SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake said the Federal Government needed to intervene as he stated that the state government has shown that they are complicit in the attacks.

“On the June 5 attack, the villagers were already winning the battle against these militias before a white helicopter suddenly showed up in the sky and rained bullets on the helpless villagers. No terrorist died but 32 villagers died. Now, the state government is telling us that the white helicopter came for a rescue mission of some sort. How is that even possible?

“An Evangelical Church Winning All Church was bombed and many other homes destroyed. I don’t know what the government wants us to say again. El-Rufai has said he will not pay any ransom. So, he has left us to our fate. How do we raise N100m to bail these villagers?

“We will involve the international community. We will write to the European Union, African Union, United Nations, Amnesty International and others that a war is going on in Southern Kaduna but is being neglected by the government of the day. We are dying every day; they should come to our aid.”

One of the survivors, a native of Chikun Local Government Area and former resident of Maikoro, said the villagers now lived in bunkers afraid of further attacks.

“I can tell you that we have fled our homes and now hide in bunkers. It is sad. It is like we are fighting a war in Southern Kaduna and no one is coming to our rescue. They have abandoned us to suffer.

“If we stay a week without an attack, then we are lucky. These people are not afraid anymore. They come in broad daylight and attack us, chase us out of our lands and kill anyone who tried to resist.

“There is evidence but I don’t know why the government has refused to do anything to help us overcome this challenge. It now looks like the government is complicit,” the native said.

Another resident stated, “Our lives are finished. We cannot leave our ancestral lands to these militias who are bent on taking us back to the Stone Age. I was in the church service that day when it happened. These people came in the morning, in broad daylight.

“Earlier in the year, they stormed a community around 11 am and killed every man. Any man who survived that attack must have not been around when they came. They also captured our women. Do you know that till today, nothing has been done? We are tired of begging (Nasir) El-Rufai to end these killings."