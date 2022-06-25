What Did Peter Obi Build In Eight Years? – Lagos APC Chieftain, Igbokwe Says Ex-Anambra Governor Is Overrated

Igbokwe said Obi was an overrated presidential candidate.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 25, 2022

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has criticised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, querying what he did in the state for eight years.
Igbokwe said Obi was an overrated presidential candidate.


He recounted a recent comment by Obi where he condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s system of stimulating the economy through infrastructure.
The former Anambra State governor had said, “You can’t use infrastructure to drive economic growth. You invest in education and the SME (Small, Medium Enterprises) sector instead to deal with poverty.”
Recalling the comment, Igbokwe stressed that the LP presidential candidate was “just a trader.”
In his Facebook post, Igbokwe wrote, “Somebody who wants to be the President of Nigeria is telling you that infrastructure does not drive the economy in the 21st Century and you are taking that person seriously. Peter [Obi] is overrated in Nigeria. He is just a trader.
“Obiano built the Anambra International Airport, built the Awka flyover bridge. Which one did Mr Obi build in 8 years?”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Loses As Electoral Body, INEC Affirms Bashir Machina As Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad