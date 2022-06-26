AAC Party Launches Final Lap Of Campaign For Voter Registration, Collection Of Permanent Voter Cards

The African Action Congress (AAC) has announced its final lap of voter registration drive ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This follows the extension of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye.

The party urged Nigerians to make use of the extension given by the electoral body and get registered.

The statement said the organising secretariats of all parties would be on standby to assist every member with registration, identification of centres for biometrics, transfer of cards and other related issues.

The statement read, "This is a welcome development and we ask all Nigerians to be part of this very important process.

"The Organizing Secretariats of all state chapters of our party will be on standby to assist every member and prospective with registration, identification of centres for biometrics, transfer of cards and other related issues.

“This campaign seeks partnership with civil society organizations that have voter’s education and electoral integrity as interests.

“Interested CSOs should kindly contact the National Organizing Secretary on 08023223149, 08188237529 for further details.

“The National Working Committee of our great party enjoins all party members to participate fully in this process. Get your PVC. Help your neighbours to get, as we all get set to march to freedom come 2023."