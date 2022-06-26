Anglican Church Tasks Christian Association Of Nigeria To Develop Strategy To Counter Alleged Jihadist Agenda

The Church made the call on Sunday at end of the Second Session of the 18th Synod of the Diocese held at All Saints Anglican Church, GRA, Enugu.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 26, 2022

The Enugu Diocese of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to develop a strategy to counter an alleged Jihadist agenda in the country.

 

It decried the incessant attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna and parts of the Middle Belt region, describing them as genocide operations going while the government tags them as clashes.

 

In an 11-point communique issued by the Synod, the church stated that the worsening insecurity, killings, kidnappings and increased attacks on churches and Christians without effective response from the Nigerian government are serious indications that the alleged Islamisation agenda is real.

 

The communique was signed by the Archbishop/Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma; the Chancellor, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi (SAN); the Registrar, HBC Ogboko and the Synod Secretary, Ven. Dr Stanley Nweze.

 

The Synod while reminding the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari of the purpose of section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution as amended on security and welfare of the people said, "the security situation in our country is worse than ever be imagined as terrorists and other non-state actors have continued to unleash great terror on poor and hungry Nigerians with no part of the country able to boast of being safe anymore.”

 

It further said, "The Synod notes that the rise in the activities of ritual killers, kidnappers, armed Fulani militias, bandits, insurgents and terrorists all over our country is a great cause for concern as the value of life in Nigeria is at its lowest ebb.

 

"The Synod further reminds the President that many Nigerian citizens, including victims of the Abuja train attack, the Chibok girls, Dapchi student, Leah Sharibu who refused to deny her faith, and many other kidnapped Nigerians are still in captivity.

 

"The Synod is dismayed by the atrocities of terrorists and the so-called bandits in the North and the continued killings by the armed Fulani militias in the South which have greatly affected our farmers and prevented them from working on their farms. The Synod reminds the government of President Muhammadu Buhari that these terrorists have indeed crossed the red line and should be decisively dealt with by crushing them without further delay."

 

The Synod also decried the manner in which money exchanged hands during the presidential primaries of the two leading political parties (All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party), noting it gave undue advantage to the highest bidder.

 

It also described as condemnable the killing of three persons in Ogbede Mgbuji, Eha Amufu community in Isi Uzo Local Government Area, Enugu State and the abduction of 19 people at Ikem Community on Monday, June 13, over which it urged security agencies to fish out and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

 

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) strike, the Synod called on the government to give urgent and holistic attention to issues on the table to avert the decaying standard of the education system.

 

