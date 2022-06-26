Buratai Promised Igboho Billions Of Naira In Benin Prison To Renounce Yoruba Nation Agitation, He Rejected The Bribe— Akintoye

Yoruba historian and arrowhead of the struggle for the independence of the Oodua nation, Banji Akintoye has accused former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd.) of trying to cajole agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) to withdraw from the agitations.

In an interview with Punch, the octogenarian said during the agitator's travails in the West African country, Buratai had through his influence as the envoy sneaked a paper to Igboho in prison promising him billions of naira if only he would renounce his agitations for the Yoruba nation.

He, however, said Igboho refused to sign the paper which was later taken away by Buratai.

When asked about the status of the court case against Igboho, in the Benin Republic, Akintoye said the young man has been completely released.

He said, “He has been released completely. He has won the hearts of the people here for his strength of character. They brought money to this young man; how many of our young men will do that?

“Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, came to him in the prison, promising him billions of naira if he would just sign a paper that Buratai brought.

“That he (Igboho) should say he had renounced the Yoruba Nation struggle, that he didn’t want the Yoruba Nation struggle anymore, that he had opted out of it.

“Nobody will give me such a paper except Buratai himself but Sunday saw the paper. Buratai took it away.”