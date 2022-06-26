EXCLUSIVE: How Pastor's Son Allegedly Butchered Girlfriend, Dumped Remains Near River In Abuja

The son of a pastor allegedly killed and dismembered the body of his girlfriend, simply identified as Anita, and dumped her remains near a river in Abuja, SaharaReporters exclusively gathered on Sunday.

SaharaReporters on Monday, June 20, 2022, reported how the remains of an unidentified young woman were packed inside two bags and dumped by unknown persons near a river at PW in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

The incident which caused tension and pandemonium in the area attracted a large crowd of residents who thronged the scene to catch a glimpse of the dismembered body.

Findings revealed that a young man, Kelechi Amadi, the son of the Pastor of Freedom Chapel Int'l Church, located in Gbazango, Kubwa on Sunday, June 19 at about 11:00 pm asked a tricycle rider to come to his house and take him for a short trip.

Unknown to the tricycle rider, Kelechi was said to have put the remains of his girlfriend in the bags after he had cut off her head, removed all her sensitive organs and chopped other parts into pieces for ritual purposes.

It was learnt that upon getting to his house, Kelechi brought out two bags which he claimed contained some trash he wanted to dispose of along the road.

A reliable source who spoke to SaharaReporters said shortly after embarking on the trip and upon arriving at PW bridge, he told the rider that he wanted to dump the refuse near the river.

At that point, the tricycle rider was said to have noticed bloodstains on the bags but still did not suspect they could contain human parts.

The source said, "When the driver got home, he cleaned the bloodstains on his tricycle because he did not suspect it was human blood and he continued with his work the following day.

“But when he was passing through the same route, he saw a large crowd on the bridge and stopped. He made an enquiry to know what happened and they narrated to him that somebody dropped two bags containing the dead body of a lady that had been cut into pieces."

It was at that point that he remembered he dropped a man at the same spot with the same bags the previous night.

It was gathered that the tricycle rider hurriedly rushed to the chairman of the tricycle riders’ union and notified him of the development. The leadership of the tricycle association in the area, therefore, reported the matter at Kubwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

The tricycle rider eventually led a team of detectives to the house of Kelechi.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Kubwa Divisional Police Headquarters before being transferred to the FCT Police Command, Garki for further investigation.

SaharaReporters however gathered that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the police had sealed off the church and the scene of the crime when SaharaReporters visited the area on Sunday.

The FCT Police Command on Thursday, June 23 in a statement by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo said the Tactical and Intelligence team had arrested a suspect in connection with the crime.

He said an investigation was ongoing to unravel other facts surrounding the incident and would be communicated to the press later.