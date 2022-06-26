Missing Former Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In US

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2022

Police in Tuckahoe, New York, United States, have found the body of a former Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo.
It was learnt that Ejeviome Otobo went missing on Wednesday, June 15th and was last seen near Dante Avenue.
The Tuckahoe Police Department on the their Facebook page requested information from the public.
Etobo, who was 70-year-old at the time of his death, served as the Director and Deputy Head, Peacebuilding Support Office at the United Nations headquarters in New York between December 2006 and October 2013.
On June 24, the police announced that Etobo had been found dead and sent condolences to his family.
“We would like to thank those of you who offered tips and tried to assist with the investigation. Our thoughts go out to the Otobo family during this difficult time,” the statement read.
Until his death, he was a Non-Resident Senior Fellow in Peacebuilding and Global Economic Policy at the Global Governance Institute in Brussels, Belgium.
He had previously held the position of director and deputy head of the UN Peacebuilding Support Office (PBSO) at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, where he also acted as Assistant Secretary-General from February-August 2009.
 At PBSO, he led the Office's efforts in assisting the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) to develop peacebuilding strategies, including supporting governance reforms and reconciliation processes for countries on the agenda of the PBC; supervised the work related to the follow-up, monitoring and periodic reporting on the implementation of the peacebuilding strategies; and formulated benchmarks for monitoring progress in the implementation of peacebuilding strategies. 
His areas of research interests and writing include peacebuilding, public service reforms, institutional development, governance, regulatory policy and management, and international trade. 
He co-edited African Development in the 21st Century: Adebayo Adedeji's Theories and Contributions (2015) as well as authored Consolidating Peace in Africa: The Role of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (2015) and Africa in Transition: A New Way of Looking Progress in the Region (2017). The book Africa in Transition was nominated for the Grand Prix of Literary Association Award in 2018 in the Research category.

Saharareporters, New York

