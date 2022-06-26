Nigerian Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Arrests Brazilian Returnee Who Hid Cocaine In Private Parts

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a Brazilian returnee, Igwedum Uche at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with pellets of cocaine concealed in his private parts.

Igwedum, according to a statement from the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, was arrested on Monday, June 20 as he arrived from Sao Paulo via the Ethiopian Airlines.

The suspect was said to have swallowed 50 wraps of cocaine before departing Brazil and excreted 48 pellets in Addis Ababa after which he handed them over to another person.

He claimed he was unable to excrete the remaining two wraps at the hotel room in Addis Ababa before boarding his flight but later excreted them in the aircraft restroom during the flight from Ethiopia to Lagos.

Babafemi added that operatives of the NDLEA also, on Saturday, June 25 arrested a drug kingpin, Onyekachi Chukwuma Macdonald after his Methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) consignment was intercepted.

Onyekachi had attempted to export 40 parcels of the drug locally to London, United Kingdom through NAHCO.

A statement from the NDLEA noted, "Onyekachi was arrested at Manacola estate, Alakuko area of Lagos at the weekend, three weeks after his Mkpuru Mmiri consignment weighing 2.05 kilograms was intercepted at the airport and his freight agent, Peter Christopher Anikan arrested on 7th June.

"During his interview, the suspect said he's from Ahiazu, Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state and had lived in Dubai, UAE for 10 years before returning to Nigeria in 2019.

"He stated that after his return to Nigeria he opened a phone accessories shop in Sango Otta, Ogun state but the business collapsed. He then started sending cigarettes to London and decided to conceal the illicit drug in the consignment after advice by a friend.

"Closely related is the seizure of another consignment of 2kg Mkpuru Mmiri at a courier house in Owerri, Imo state.

"The cargo seized on Wednesday 22nd June had ankara and lace fabrics in which two cylindrical cellophanes containing the drug heading to Hong Kong were concealed."

The Chairman of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa lauded the efforts of the operatives for the clampdown on drug lords particularly arrests of those who thought they could evade the long arm of the law.

He encouraged them and their compatriots across other formations to intensify their efforts toward achieving set goals.