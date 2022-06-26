Panic In Edo Community As Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest

Gunmen on Sunday morning abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Osia in Ikabigbo community, in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The priest was said to have been preparing for Sunday Mass when gunmen invaded his residence and took him away.

A source told The Punch that the kidnappers shot a young man who made attempts to look for the Reverend Father, adding that the victim had been taken to hospital for treatment.

He added that the vigilantes in the community were searching the area as well as combing the bush to ensure they rescue the priest.

“The kidnappers came with sophisticated weapons and took away the Reverend Father while he was preparing for the morning mass. It was sad. One of the boys who tried to look for the cleric was shot and he is currently in hospital,” the source said.

The traditional ruler of the community, Bramah Alegeh, who confirmed the incident, explained that efforts were ongoing to ensure the release of the Catholic priest.

He further confirmed that the Army, in collaboration with local vigilantes were combing the bush to ensure the release of the cleric.